'Groomer' of South Cotabato student shooter identified

AUTHORITIES have identified the “groomer” of the 14-year-old suspect in the tragic shooting at the Banga National High School in South Cotabato on September 18, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

In an interview with reporters, Remulla said police are tracking down the person, who is also from South Cotabato.

“Yes malapit na. Wala na sa bahay niya pero hinahabol na namin. Andun lang siya sa South Cotabato,” the secretary said.

“Eighteen years old. Hindi ko lang alam kung nag-aaral pero 18 years old. Na-identify na siya kung sino,” he added.

Three students, including the gunman, were killed, while eight others were wounded when the Grade 9 student opened fire inside the school shortly after lunch break.

The suspect, who is reportedly having mental health issues, stole the firearm that belonged to his father.

Remulla earlier said the parents detected the psychological problems of their child in April and tried to address them by bringing him to psychology professionals.

He said the gunman had also been heavily involved in the deep dark web, where he could have been influenced to do the shooting. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)