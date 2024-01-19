Group asks FDA to enhance monitoring of imitation perfumes

ASIDE from counterfeit drugs and unregistered food products, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also being asked to closely monitor the presence of imitation and counterfeit perfumes and fragrances in the market.

In a statement, toxic watchdog group, BAN Toxics, called on the FDA to check on the market and rid it of imitation and counterfeit perfumes and fragrances.

"We urge the agency to conduct Post Marketing Surveillance and testing on imitation and counterfeit perfumes and fragrances," said BAN Toxics.

"We call for the issuance of public health advisories and stringent enforcement actions to protect consumers from undisclosed health-damaging chemicals in fragrance products," it added.

BAN Toxics said it is issuing the appeal due to the rampant sale of imitation and counterfeit perfumes and fragrances in the market.

Citing its recent monitoring efforts, the group said they found ambulant vendors peddling cheap imitated perfumes and fragrances priced between P50 to P180.

"These counterfeit perfumes closely mimic the packaging and labels of well-known brands, making them appealing to consumers," said BAN Toxics.

The group noted that potential hazards may arise from the presence of ingredients prohibited in cosmetic products or from contamination by heavy metals.

The use of substandard and possibly adulterated cosmetic products, it said, may lead to adverse reactions such as skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock and organ failure.

"There are risks associated with purchasing cosmetic products with fragrances lacking proper authorization," said BAN Toxics. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)