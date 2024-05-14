Group files complaints vs persons behind Marcos’ deepfake audio

THE Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas Inc. (KSMBPI) filed on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, complaints against those allegedly behind online videos and audio that were manipulated using deepfake technology.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was the latest victim of this online activity.

KSMBPI chairman Michael Raymond Aragon, accompanied by their legal counsel, Anna Tan, filed complaints against five personalities for violation of the Anti-Cybercrime Law before the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG).

“Meron kaming mga pinangalanan doon sa complaint. But I assure you we have names, we have websites at inaayos na namin ito and we are open to collaborate with any government agencies para maayos. Maraming sites kasi sa isang site so naka cluster siya, so more or less four to five (personalities) initially (personalities),” Aragon said, although he refused to divulge yet the names of the respondents.

(We have those named in the complaint. But I assure you we have names, we have websites and we are fixing it and we are open to collaborate with any government agencies to fix it. Because there are many sites, which are clustered, so more or less four to five (personalities) initially in one site.)

PNP-ACG Cyber Response Unit chief Colonel Jay Guillermo said they will launch an investigation based on the complaint filed by the group.

“Ang ginawa kasi natin diyan, tiningnan yung sinasabing complaint. Initial verification pa lang yun, initial investigation and then may mga requirements pa kami to file on behalf of the President kung yun ang ibig nilang sabihin kasi they are complaining about the use of the voice of the President,” Guillermo said.

(What we did there was look at the said complaint. That's just initial verification, and then we still have requirements to file on behalf of the President, if that's what they mean because they are complaining about the use of the voice of the President.)

“There must be an authority of the person like the President na they are authorized to file on behalf of the President. Pag-aaralan pa yan ng imbestigador namin and meron naman silang abogado doon (Our investigator, along with a lawyer, will look into the case) and we explained what are the requirements needed for the filing in case we are able to able identify the persons behind the deepfake audio,” he added.

The voice in the viral video, which resembles that of Marcos, made it appear that the President has directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines to act against a particular foreign country.

Malacañang earlier disowned the video, noting that Marcos never issued such a directive. It said the video was manipulated through the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Aragon urged the upper and lower chambers of Congress to come up with a law for the creation of a national social media regulatory board to strengthen the monitoring of fake and falsehoods posted on social media.

“These are works in progress and I assure everybody the KSMBPI as a private group we are here to help government para maayos ito. We see a clear and present danger right now for the nation for our democracy, that’s why we are doing this and we would like government to be with us. Because this is a technology na hindi alam ng tao na meron palang ganyan so napepeke sila, then the tendency is to believe but beyond this pamemeke, ang sinasabi kong clear and present danger is the technology of embedded algorithm,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)