Group halts voting in Puerto Princesa City, tears ballots apart

“Pinasok ng grupo ng mga Muslim at sapilitang kinuha ang mga official ballots at pinunit. Na arrest na po ang grupo and na detained na po,” he said.

(A group of men entered the polling places and forcibly took and tore the ballots. The group was arrested and detained.)

“Ang naging resolution po ng EBs (Electoral Boards), na lahat naman po ay safe sa guidance na din ni PES and EO (Election Officer) na lahat po ng darating para bumoto ay ililista at after ng 3 p.m. na voting, ‘yung mga hindi nagamit ng mga neighboring na precincts ang gagamitin,” he said.

(The EBs (Electoral Boards), who are all safe with the guidance of PES and EO (Election Officer), decided that all those who come to vote will be listed and after 3 p.m., those that were not used by the neighboring precincts will be used.)