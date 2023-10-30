Group halts voting in Puerto Princesa City, tears ballots apart

A GROUP of men, allegedly supporters of candidates, forcibly entered two polling precincts in Barangay Princesa in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan while voting for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) was ongoing Monday morning, October 30, 2023.
Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia said the incident happened at Puerto Princesa Pilot Elementary School.
“Pinasok ng grupo ng mga Muslim at sapilitang kinuha ang mga official ballots at pinunit. Na arrest na po ang grupo and na detained na po,” he said.
(A group of men entered the polling places and forcibly took and tore the ballots. The group was arrested and detained.)
“Ang naging resolution po ng EBs (Electoral Boards), na lahat naman po ay safe sa guidance na din ni PES and EO (Election Officer) na lahat po ng darating para bumoto ay ililista at after ng 3 p.m. na voting, ‘yung mga hindi nagamit ng mga neighboring na precincts ang gagamitin,” he said.
(The EBs (Electoral Boards), who are all safe with the guidance of PES and EO (Election Officer), decided that all those who come to vote will be listed and after 3 p.m., those that were not used by the neighboring precincts will be used.)
Garcia said the ballots that were torn apart by the group were unused, noting that the ballot boxes and filled up ballots were all intact.
He also noted that Puerto Princesa is under the “green category” of election hotspot, which means there is no history of political rivalry during the election or any election-related violence in the past.
“The Comelec is in full control. Naayos na po natin, settled na po at sisiguraduhin natin sa mga kababayan natin doon sa dalawang presinto na iyon sa Puerto Princesa, matatapos po ang pagboto ninyo hanggang mamaya,” said Garcia.
(The Comelec is in full control. We have fixed it; it is settled and we will assure our compatriots in those two precincts in Puerto Princesa, your voting will be finished until later.)
As reported, the men were claiming that those who were allowed to vote in the precincts were not registered voters. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)