Group laments delays in DOH vaccine procurement

A GROUP of vaccine advocates lamented the slow pace of vaccine procurement in the country despite the heightened need during the rainy season.

In a statement, Bayan Bakuna said it is unfortunate that the supply of much-needed vaccines remains uncertain, including those for measles-rubella (MR), human papillomavirus (HPV), tetanus-diphtheria (Td), pneumococcal, and influenza.

“They remain unawarded or are still undergoing rebidding, despite procurement requests dating back to the first quarter of 2025,” said Bayan Bakuna lead convenor Dr. Mikaella Jeleene Salinas Asoy.

“This is especially alarming for vaccines like influenza and pneumococcal, which are ideally administered before the rainy season to allow time for immunity to develop,” she added.

The group called on the Department of Health (DOH) to fast-track its procurement of essential vaccines.

“We urge the government to fast-track procurement, as millions of Filipinos depend on timely access to free vaccines for protection,” Asoy said.

By doing so, she said the government can prevent a surge in vaccine-preventable diseases.

“By ensuring vaccines reach our communities on time, we ease the burden on hospitals and safeguard high-risk groups from preventable illness,” Asoy said.

Bayan Bakuna is a grassroots organization that promotes health and welfare, especially among the elderly. Its advocacies include the provision of free influenza and pneumococcal vaccines. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)