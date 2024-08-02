Group: Let FDA regulate vapes

THE Parents Against Vape (PAV) on Friday, August 2, 2024, reiterated its call for lawmakers to hand over the regulation of vape and electronic cigarette products to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by amending Republic Act No. 11900 or the Vape Regulation Act.

In a statement, PAV president Rebie Relator said it is imperative for lawmakers to amend the law, which provides the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

"The Parents Against Vape has been consistently calling on our lawmakers to amend the law and return the regulatory power to FDA," said Relator.

"It’s about time that our legislators do their part to correct the Vape Law,” she added.

Under RA 11900, the DTI has the "exclusive jurisdiction" over any and all issues related to vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products, and their devices.

Relator said their call is backed by the recent decision of the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the FDA having mandate over the health aspects of tobacco products, and not the Inter-Agency Committee on Tobacco.

"The Supreme Court has already affirmed the regulatory authority of the FDA over the health aspects of tobacco products," said Relator.

In its July 23 ruling, the High Tribunal reaffirmed the regulatory power of the FDA over the health aspects of tobacco products.

This was after the tobacco industry insisted that the Inter-Agency Committee on Tobacco has sole powers over tobacco products and its health aspects. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)