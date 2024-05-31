Group: Social media presence normalizing vaping

ANTI-TOBACCO group Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) on Friday, May 31, 2024, sounded the alarm over the constant presence of vaping products on social media saying it tends to normalize such vices to the youth.

According to ASH Philippines Executive Director Maricar Limpin, their study shows that vape products have a massive presence on social media, which are frequently used by the youth.

"E-cigarettes make frequent appearances on social media newsfeeds and timelines to create a social media buzz," said Limpin.

"These have the tendency to normalize and glamorize vaping, and depict vaping as an attractive lifestyle for children and non-smokers alike," she added.

ASH noted how 65 percent (82) of the vaping ads were seen on Facebook.

This was followed by X with 16 percent (20) and Lazada 10 percent (12).

Other sites frequented by vape product ads are websites (5), Shopee (4), and other apps (1).

Limpin said such presence on social media again proves that the vaping industry is targeting the youth.

"The tobacco industry strategically directs its marketing efforts towards the youth in order to establish a new market for its products," said Limpin.

The World No Tobacco Day is observed every May 31 with this year's theme aimed at protecting the youth from the tobacco industry’s deception and lies. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)