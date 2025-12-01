Group: Vape ban matter of political will

BANNING vape products in the country is highly feasible if only there is political will from the government.

This was according to the Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) Philippines, saying such a call will bear fruit as long as the government will put a premium on public health.

"We think the total ban is feasible. It's just a matter of political will, " said Limpin in an interview Monday, December 1, 2025.

She said this is why health advocates are fully in support of the proposal of the Department of Health (DOH) to ban vaping in the Philippines.

"We are very supportive of what (Health) Sec (Teodoro) Herbosa said about a total ban on vapes. We will definitely push for that call, " said Limpin.

She said banning is the better option because vape regulation has proven to be ineffective in controlling the prevalence of vape use, especially among the youth.

"If it can't be regulated properly, let's just ban it so there's no problem with violations. There are a lot of violations. Let's just ban it so there's no more problem, " said Limpin.

Last week, Herbosa floated the idea of imposing a ban on vape products while criticizing the "deceptive" marketing scheme of manufacturers on how it can be a safer alternative to smoking. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)