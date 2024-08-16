Group warns use of mosquito coils, household insecticides amid dengue threat

WITH cases of dengue in the country surging, non-government organization BAN Toxics on Friday, August 16, 2024, cautioned the public against using mosquito coils and household insecticides to help them deter virus-carrying vectors.

In a statement, BAN Toxics said the public should be careful in using mosquito coils and household insecticides as they may bring forth a different set of health hazards.

“Protecting oneself from mosquito bites as part of the anti-dengue strategies should not come at the cost of introducing another health hazard," said BAN Toxics.

"A growing number of evidence suggests that long-term low-level exposure to the chemicals produce lasting damage to neurological and cognitive functions," it added.

The group said burning a single mosquito coil releases the same amount of particulate matter as smoking 75 to 137 cigarettes.

"It emits formaldehyde as high as that released from burning 51 cigarettes," said BAN Toxics.

Inhaling household insecticides, on the other hand, may also cause health hazards as they are composed of a blend of synthetic chemicals.

"Swallowing of aerosol spray containing pyrethrins may cause breathing difficulty, coughing, tremors, seizures, upset stomach, and vomiting among others," said BAN Toxics.

Instead of relying on mosquito coils and household insecticides, the group urged the public to consider using plant-derived alternative products such as neem, citronella, papaya leaves, garlic, and lemongrass, as well as other natural insecticides.

"Switch to organic mosquito coils and bioinsecticides to reduce exposure to toxic synthetic chemicals," said BAN Toxics.

It also urged the public to implement mosquito control measures within their premises to prevent breeding and their spread.

"These measures include removing standing water from gutters and other areas where it can accumulate, maintaining cleanliness, and eliminating potential mosquito breeding sites," said BAN Toxics.

The latest data from the Department of Health (DOH) said there are already 136,161 dengue cases recorded nationwide from January 1 to August 3.

This is 33 percent higher compared to the 102,374 cases in the same period last year. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)