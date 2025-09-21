Groups hold anti-corruption demonstrations

VARIOUS groups commemorated the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law during the administration of late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. through an anti-corruption protest action in the cities of Manila and Quezon in the National Capital Region.
Thousands of protesters from all walks of life trooped to Luneta Park, along Roxas Boulevard, in the morning of Sunday, September 21, 2025, for a protest action dubbed “Baha sa Luneta: Aksyon na laban sa korapsyon.”
Among the groups who joined the Luneta-demonstration were Gabriela Women’s Partylist, Health Alliance for Democracy, Karapatan and youth groups.
Also present were members of the Dominican Sisters of St. Catherine de Siena.
They expressed anger as they called for accountability amid the ongoing investigation on the massive corruption in government involving billions worth of public funds supposedly for flood control projects but ended up in the pockets of some corrupt public officials.
Angelica del Piedra, a single mother who brought her two children, aged 10 and 13, during the protest action said she is fighting for the future of the youth, which includes her son and daughter.
“Sobra na. Sa akin bilang isang single mother, napakahirap. Nagtatrabaho ako para sa pamilya naming, wala akong katuwang. Lumalaban ako ng patas para sa mga anak ko tapos malalaman natin na ibinubulsa lang nila ang pera na dapat para sa taongbayan. Ang mga kurakot pati na ang mga pamilya nila at mga anak ang sasarap ng buhay nila habang kami hirap na hirap na parang kami pa ang nagtutustos ng mga lavish lifestyle nila,” she said.
(This is too much. For me, as a single mother, it’s very difficult. I work for my family, and I have no partner to help me. I fight fair for my children, then we find out that they are pocketing the money that should be for the people. These corrupt officials, along with their families and children, are living comfortable lives while we struggle, as if we are the ones funding their lavish lifestyle.)
“Hindi lang dapat makulong ang mga korap. Dapat ibalik nila sa taongbayan ang milyon-milyon perang ninakaw nila,” she added.
(The corrupt should not just be imprisoned. They must also return the millions they stole from the people.)
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, September 21, 2025, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the crowd estimate in the Luneta Rally is at 49,000.
A protest march was also held at the People Power Monument in Edsa, Quezon City dubbed “Trillion Peso March.”
Akbayan Partylist Representative Chel Diokno said their move symbolizes the trillion worth of public funds stolen by corrupt government officials.
Aside from accountability, protesters at the People Power Monument are also calling to open the budget deliberations to the public to avoid a corruption scheme similar to that involving flood control project funds.
Several celebrities also joined an anti-corruption run in Ayala, Makati.
Among those who joined the run were Kuya Kim, Kapuso Primetime King
Dingdong Dantes, and actor Benjamin Alves.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said he sees nothing wrong in the conduct of protest actions against corruption in the government, saying he would opt to join protesters if he is not the President.
He urged protesters to keep their programs peaceful and orderly.
Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez said the PNP will make sure that the people’s right to assemble and air their grievances are not only honored and respected, but guaranteed and secured too.
“We have not monitored any serious threat but we are not letting our guard down. And we ask the organizers and the attendees to be wary of some individuals or groups that may taint the activities with their selfish agenda,” he said.
“The presence of your PNP in the protest sites is to ensure the safety of everybody -- nothing more, nothing less. And they are all directed to implement the security measures from the first person to arrive in the protest sites, up to the last person to leave. Our goal is to ensure that today’s activities are peaceful, orderly and safe for everybody. Let us work together to make this happen,” he added.
Several lawmakers from the House of Representatives and the Senate were implicated in corruption related to the implementation of flood control projects.
Those accused of receiving kickbacks from flood control project funds were resigned House Speaker Martin Romualdez, former House Committee on Appropriations chairperson Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, and Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)