Groups hold anti-corruption demonstrations

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, September 21, 2025, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the crowd estimate in the Luneta Rally is at 49,000.

A protest march was also held at the People Power Monument in Edsa, Quezon City dubbed “Trillion Peso March.”

Akbayan Partylist Representative Chel Diokno said their move symbolizes the trillion worth of public funds stolen by corrupt government officials.

Aside from accountability, protesters at the People Power Monument are also calling to open the budget deliberations to the public to avoid a corruption scheme similar to that involving flood control project funds.

Several celebrities also joined an anti-corruption run in Ayala, Makati.

Among those who joined the run were Kuya Kim, Kapuso Primetime King

Dingdong Dantes, and actor Benjamin Alves.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said he sees nothing wrong in the conduct of protest actions against corruption in the government, saying he would opt to join protesters if he is not the President.

He urged protesters to keep their programs peaceful and orderly.

Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez said the PNP will make sure that the people’s right to assemble and air their grievances are not only honored and respected, but guaranteed and secured too.

“We have not monitored any serious threat but we are not letting our guard down. And we ask the organizers and the attendees to be wary of some individuals or groups that may taint the activities with their selfish agenda,” he said.

“The presence of your PNP in the protest sites is to ensure the safety of everybody -- nothing more, nothing less. And they are all directed to implement the security measures from the first person to arrive in the protest sites, up to the last person to leave. Our goal is to ensure that today’s activities are peaceful, orderly and safe for everybody. Let us work together to make this happen,” he added.

Several lawmakers from the House of Representatives and the Senate were implicated in corruption related to the implementation of flood control projects.

Those accused of receiving kickbacks from flood control project funds were resigned House Speaker Martin Romualdez, former House Committee on Appropriations chairperson Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, and Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)