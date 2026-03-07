GSIS adopts 4-day on-site workweek to support energy conservation

THE Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) will adopt a four-day on-site workweek starting March 9, 2026 as part of the National Government’s energy conservation efforts.

Under the temporary special work arrangement, GSIS employees will report on-site from Monday to Thursday, while Fridays will be observed as a mandatory work-from-home (WFH) day for personnel.

Frontline personnel, however, will follow work shifts to ensure that GSIS service counters, including the Lobby and Pensioners Lounge, remain open and accessible to members and pensioners from Monday to Friday.

The measure will remain in effect until further notice.

The move supports the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for government agencies, including government-owned and controlled corporations, to implement energy-saving measures amid rising global fuel and electricity costs linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“GSIS fully supports the National Government’s call for energy conservation. Through this temporary work arrangement, we aim to reduce operational energy consumption while ensuring that our members and pensioners continue to receive the quality service they deserve,” said GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso.

Veloso added that the agency’s solar power system will help minimize energy use during the new work setup.

“With this setup, our energy consumption on Fridays will be practically free because of our existing solar panels,” he said.

GSIS said all offices and personnel remain responsible for ensuring continuous service delivery while complying with the temporary work arrangement. (PR)