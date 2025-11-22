GSIS cites member feedback as key driver of reforms in NCR forum

MANILA – The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) on Friday highlighted the critical role of direct member feedback in shaping institutional reforms, following its 2025 NCR Stakeholders’ Dialogue held this week in Quezon City.

The dialogue, conducted on Nov. 19 at the VS Hotel and Convention Center, gathered hundreds of members, pensioners, and government agency representatives for a full-day discussion on GSIS programs, services, and ongoing reforms.

“We are here to listen so we can better understand how to make your transactions with GSIS easier and more convenient,” GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said in a news release, noting that many of the agency’s improvements began as suggestions from members.

“Every improvement you see started with someone speaking up in a dialogue like this one. Your feedback is the trigger for real change.”

Veloso cited recent policy changes, including the removal of the required down payment for members purchasing the GSIS housing units they currently rent.

“Your monthly rent will now be treated as part of your amortization. That change came from you,” he said.

Much of the program was dedicated to an open forum where members raised concerns on loan policies, pension processing, digital services, and other frontline programs.

GSIS officials responded directly, noting that such exchanges provide the agency with essential and unfiltered insights on member needs.

UP Diliman Chancellor Edgardo Carlo Vistan II, keynote speaker at the event, lauded the GSIS for grounding its reforms on collaboration and institutional alignment.

“Your theme, ‘Basta sama-sama, tuloy-tuloy ang ginhawa,’ is more than a slogan. It captures a truth that both GSIS and UP Diliman hold dear: that meaningful progress happens when institutions work together, when systems are aligned, and when public service is strengthened by shared purpose,” he said.

“Your continued efforts to modernize member services, strengthen records management, and enhance digital security directly contribute to nation-building.”

The dialogue also featured updates on digital innovation and fraud prevention.

Scam Watch Pilipinas co-founder Jocel De Guzman discussed increasing threats of digital fraud targeting government employees, while GSIS presented enhancements to its mobile app and online platforms, including strengthened security features and improved user experience.

A key segment of the event honored top-performing government agencies for excellence in loan and premium collections, reduced past-due rates, and digital collaboration.

Among the awardees were CHED Region 4-B (Mimaropa), the University of the Philippines System, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, the House of Representatives, the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, the Philippine National Police, the Anti-Red Tape Authority, the Public Attorney’s Office, the National Housing Authority, the Department of Transportation –MRT 3, and the Commission on Audit.

Representing the awardees, acting Philippine National Police chief, Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., thanked GSIS for recognizing agency performance.

“These awards remind us that accountability and good governance matter and that public service improves when every agency does its part,” he said, adding that GSIS reforms are making systems “clearer, faster, and more reliable” for government workers.

Veloso, joined by GSIS Trustees Beatriz Torno, lawyer Garry De Guzman, and Gilbert Sadsad, said the GSIS will continue holding regional dialogues to reinforce transparency and accountability. (PNA)