GSIS earmarks P18.5B in emergency loans for Typhoon Carina, habagat victims

THE Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has set aside P18.5 billion in emergency loans to assist 864,089 members and pensioners affected by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon (habagat) in Batangas, Rizal, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

These regions have been declared calamity areas.

Members and pensioners may apply for the loan from July 26 to October 28, 2024.

The GSIS Emergency Loan program aims to provide immediate financial relief to its members and pensioners impacted by natural disasters.

Members and pensioners with existing emergency loan balances may borrow up to P40,000 to enable them to clear their previous loans and receive a maximum net amount of P20,000. Those without existing loans may apply for up to P20,000. The loan features a low interest rate of six percent per annum and a repayment period of three years.

To qualify for the emergency loan, active members must not be on unpaid leave, have no pending administrative or legal cases, and have made at least six monthly premium payments before applying. Their net take-home pay should not be less than P5,000 as stipulated by the General Appropriations Act.

To be eligible for the loan, old-age and disability pensioners must have a net monthly pension that is at least 25 percent of their gross pension after deducting the amortization of the loan.

Eligible members may apply for the loan online through the GSIS Touch mobile app. They may also file their application through the GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System (Gwaps) kiosks located in all GSIS branches, major government offices such as the Department of Education, provincial capitols, city halls, municipal offices, and selected Robinson’s and SM malls.

For more information about the emergency loan program and application procedures, members are encouraged to visit the GSIS website at www.gsis.gov.ph, follow the GSIS Facebook page (@gsis.ph), email gsiscares@gsis.gov.ph, or call the GSIS Contact Center at 8847 4747 (Metro Manila) or 1-800-8-847-4747 (Globe and TM subscribers) or 1-800-10-847-4747 (Smart, Sun, and TNT subscribers). (PR)