GSIS extends emergency loan to storm-hit members, pensioners

MANILA – The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) on Tuesday announced the extension of its emergency loan program to provide financial relief to members and pensioners in areas affected by Severe Tropical Storm Enteng as soon as it has obtained the list of areas declared under state of calamity.

This initiative builds on GSIS’s ongoing emergency loan program, which has already been activated in several calamity-declared areas across the country.

Members and pensioners in areas affected by the southwest monsoon (habagat) and Typhoon Carina can apply until their respective deadlines: Oct. 26, 2024 for Baco and Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro; Oct. 25 for Batangas, Rizal, and National Capital Region; Oct. 29 for Bulacan and Pampanga; Oct. 31, for Camiling, Tarlac; Nov. 1 for San Andres, Romblon and Mabitac, Laguna; Nov. 5 for Ilocos Norte and La Union; Nov. 13 for Ilocos Sur; and Nov. 21 for Mangatarem, Pangasinan.

To qualify for the emergency loan, active members must reside or work in a calamity-declared area, not be on unpaid leave, have no pending administrative or legal cases, have no due and demandable loan, and have made at least six monthly premium payments prior to applying.

Their take-home net pay must not be less than PHP5,000, as stipulated by the General Appropriations Act. Old-age and disability pensioners must ensure that their net monthly pension remains at least 25 percent after deductions for loan amortization.

Members and pensioners with an existing emergency loan balance may borrow up to PHP40,000 to settle their previous loans, with a maximum net amount of PHP20,000. Those without existing balances may apply for a PHP20,000 loan. The loan offers a low interest rate of 6 percent per annum, with a repayment period of three years.

Qualified members and pensioners can apply for the loan online through the GSIS Touch mobile app.

They may also submit their applications through GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System (GWAPS) kiosks located in GSIS branches nationwide, major government offices such as the Department of Education, provincial capitols, city halls, municipal offices, and select Robinson’s and SM malls.

For more information about the emergency loan program, members may visit the GSIS website at www.gsis.gov.ph, follow the GSIS Facebook page (@gsis.ph), email gsiscares@gsis.gov.ph, or call the GSIS Contact Center at 8847-4747 (Metro Manila) or 1-800-8-847-4747 (Globe and TM subscribers) or 1-800-10-847-4747 (Smart, Sun, and TNT subscribers). (PR)