GSIS launches Digital Ginhawa Loan Program

GOVERNMENT workers who need a new computer, tablet, or cellphone for work or study can now apply for a GSIS Digital Ginhawa Loan, a new gadget loan from the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) starting October 10.

The program allows qualified members to borrow up to P60,000, payable in three years, with a low six percent interest per annum and no service fee.

Applications are accepted only through the GSIS Touch mobile app, ensuring a fast and paperless process.

Once approved, the proceeds will be credited directly to the member’s GSIS ATM account within one to three banking days after approval of the agency’s authorized officer.

GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said the loan aims to make digital tools more accessible to members.

“Alam natin ang realidad. Sa work-from-home at online learning, ang computers at gadgets ay pangangailangan na, hindi luho. Kaya inilunsad natin ang Digital Ginhawa Loan para matulungan ang ating mga miyembro na magkaroon ng mga kagamitan para sa kanilang trabaho at pag-aaral,” Veloso said.

The new loan program was meant not only to help members purchase essential gadgets but also to encourage them to keep up with the digitalization of GSIS services, which are now accessible through the GSIS Touch mobile app.

Members can use the app to apply for loans, check records, update contact details, and even apply for pension and insurance benefits, all in one convenient platform.

It continues the success of the GSIS Computer Loan Program launched in 2020 during the pandemic, which benefited over 355,000 members and disbursed more than P10.67 billion.

Under the Digital Ginhawa Loan, members may buy a desktop, laptop, tablet, mobile phone, or any gadget needed for work or school.

To qualify, they must be active in service with a permanent appointment, have no pending administrative or criminal case, and no defaulted GSIS loans (except housing or computer loans).

The program also provides Loan Redemption Insurance to protect the member’s family by fully paying the loan in case of death during the term.

GSIS encouraged members to take advantage of this affordable gadget loan to stay connected and productive.

For more information or assistance: Visit: www.gsis.gov.ph, call: GSIS Contact Center at (02) 8847-4747, email: gsiscares@gsis.gov.ph, or follow GSIS on Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Viber Group. (PR)