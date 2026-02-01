GSIS marks 2M GSIS Touch users, awards cash to members, pensioners

THE Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has reached a major milestone in its digital transformation journey, as its GSIS Touch mobile application surpassed two million registered users, reaffirming the growing trust of members and pensioners in its digital transformation initiatives.

To celebrate this milestone, GSIS awarded cash incentives to 201 lucky members and pensioners who registered and enrolled during the milestone period.

The two-millionth registered user received P20,000, while the next 200 registrants received P2,000 each.

All prizes were directly credited to the winners’ GSIS eCard accounts on January 26, 2026.

“Reaching two million GSIS Touch users proves that when government services are designed around the needs of our members and pensioners, adoption follows,” said GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso.

“This milestone strengthens our commitment to modernize public service. Digitalization is not just about technology, it is about improving lives, saving time, and making access to our benefits, loans, and services truly maginhawa for all,” he added.

The two millionth registered user, Engr. John Francis Mina, a GSIS member from the City Government of Valenzuela, attended a ceremonial turnover of the facsimile check during the flag-raising ceremony at the GSIS Head Office in Pasay City.

“Maraming salamat sa ganitong serbisyo ng GSIS kasi marami siyang natutulungan na mga member. Sa GSIS Touch, napapadali ang transactions, less hassle at hindi na kailangan mamasahe, mag-leave sa work at pumila ng maraming oras,” Mina said.

Out of the 201 winners, 113 are pensioners and 88 are members -- 44 from local government units, 24 from the Department of Education, 17 from national government agencies, two from government-owned or controlled corporations, and one from the military.

In terms of geographic location, 104 winners are from Visayas and Mindanao, 71 from Luzon, and 26 from the National Capital Region, highlighting the nationwide reach of GSIS’s digital services.

Launched in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, GSIS Touch has evolved into an award-winning mobile app that offers 24/7, paperless access to GSIS services.

Through the app, members and pensioners can apply for loans, file claims, track transactions, and complete requirements such as the Annual Pensioners Information Revalidation (Apir) using advanced facial recognition technology for secure identity verification.

GSIS Touch also generates a GSIS Digital ID, replacing physical UMID cards and serving as valid proof of identity for transactions.

By mid-2025, the majority of GSIS loan applications and service requests were initiated through the app, reducing processing time by 77 percent and eliminating the need for branch visits.

The app’s success has earned international recognition, including being named finalist at the 2025 World Pensions and Investments Excellence and Innovation Awards in the Netherlands, and receiving honors from the Asean Social Security Association Recognition Awards in Brunei Darussalam in November 2025. (PR)