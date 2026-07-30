GSIS, Maxicare ink zero-interest HMO financing deal

MANILA – The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) on Tuesday partnered with Maxicare Healthcare Corp. to offer government employees health maintenance organization (HMO) coverage through a zero-interest loan payable over 12 months.

The agreement marks the first partnership under G-HEALTH, a proposed financing program designed to help state workers maximize the medical allowance granted under Executive Orders 64 and 95 without paying their annual insurance premiums in one lump sum.

“Quality healthcare should be within every government employee’s reach,” GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said in a news release.

“Through G-HEALTH, we are making health insurance more affordable by allowing members to pay for their HMO coverage over time without interest, while maximizing the value of their Medical Allowance,” he added.

Under the program, members may browse and compare packages offered by accredited health insurance providers through the GSIS Touch mobile application.

After selecting a plan, GSIS would finance the premium at zero interest and divide the cost into 12 monthly installments.

Around 214,000 regular GSIS members are expected to benefit from the initial rollout. Qualified dependents may also be enrolled under the member’s selected package.

Veloso said GSIS is preparing similar agreements with other providers to give members more options based on their healthcare needs and budget.

GSIS, however, clarified that it would serve only as the program administrator and financing intermediary.

Participating providers would remain responsible for medical services, claims processing and benefit administration.

The state pension fund said this initiative supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen healthcare benefits for government employees and forms part of the GSIS Ginhawa programs for members and their families. (PNA)