GSIS opens emergency loans for 'Kristine'-hit areas

MANILA – Members and pensioners of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) in areas declared under a state of calamity due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) may now apply for emergency loans.

In a statement on Friday, GSIS said the program, which is already open in Albay and Naga City, would also be activated in areas declared under a state of calamity.

Members without an existing emergency loan can borrow up to PHP20,000, while those with existing balances can apply for up to PHP40,000.

The loan has an interest rate of 6 percent per annum and is payable in three years.

To qualify for the emergency loan, members must be actively employed, not on leave without pay, no pending administrative or legal cases, with payment of at least six months’ premiums, and a net take-home pay of at least PHP5,000.

Pensioners must also have a remaining net pension of at least 25 percent of their pension after loan amortization to qualify.

GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso urged members and pensioners to use the GSIS Touch in applying for loans for safe and quick transactions.

Veloso said the GSIS Touch offers a secure, seamless, fast, and more efficient way to apply for loans, keep track of premium remittances, loan and insurance payments, access membership, and pension records, and enables them to manage their accounts through their mobile phones.

GSIS said if any member or pensioner requires assistance in using the Touch mobile app, its customer service is available 24/7 to help.

Members may call the GSIS Contact Center at 8847-4747 (Metro Manila); 1-800-8-847-4747 (Globe and TM subscribers); or 1-800-10-847-4747 (Smart, Sun, and TNT subscribers). (PNA)