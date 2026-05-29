GSIS opens more mall access points for members, pensioners

MANILA – Government workers and pensioners now have more places to seek assistance on their pension, loan, claims, and other transactions as the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) expanded its Ginhawa Service Hubs to more malls in Metro Manila and nearby areas.

GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said on Friday that the additional mall-based access points are meant to make frontline services more convenient for members and pensioners who may find it difficult to visit regular branch offices.

“Mas pinalalapit natin ang serbisyo ng GSIS sa ating mga miyembro at pensioner. Sa pamamagitan ng ating Ginhawa Service Hubs sa mga mall, mas nagiging accessible, maginhawa, at mabilis ang kanilang transaksyon (We are bringing GSIS services closer to our members and pensioners. Through our Ginhawa Service Hubs in malls, their transactions become more accessible, convenient, and faster)," Veloso said.

The Ginhawa Service Hubs are located at the Festival Mall in Alabang, Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas, Robinsons Novaliches, Robinsons Place Dasmariñas, and SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Members and pensioners may get assistance on GSIS Touch registration, Annual Pensioners Information Revalidation, loan and claims inquiries, document submission and compliance, housing account applications, non-life insurance concerns, status checking of applications and claims, and other member assistance services.

Veloso said the hubs also support the agency’s digital transformation efforts by providing in-person assistance in high-traffic areas while encouraging the wider use of the GSIS Touch mobile app.

“Hindi na kailangang bumiyahe nang malayo ng ating mga miyembro at pensyonado para sa kanilang mga pangangailangan sa GSIS. Dinadala natin ang serbisyo kung nasaan ang tao (Our members and pensioners no longer need to travel far for their GSIS needs. We bring the service where the people are)," he said.

He said schedules and available services may vary per location.

Members and pensioners are advised to monitor the official GSIS social media pages for updated advisories and operating hours. (PNA)