GSIS ready to assist members, pensioners in quake-hit Cebu

THE Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) assured readiness to serve members and pensioners in Bogo City and other Cebu areas declared calamity zones after the 6.9-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025, through its Emergency Loan Program.

In a statement, GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said the pension fund stands with government workers and retirees in the province during this difficult time.

“We want our members and pensioners in Cebu to know that GSIS is with them. We are ready to provide immediate financial relief so they can recover from the impact of the earthquake,” Veloso said.

Eligible members and pensioners residing or working in Cebu may borrow up to P40,000 if they have an existing emergency loan, or up to P20,000 if they have no outstanding balance.

The loan is payable in 36 months at a low interest rate of 6 percent per year, with the first monthly amortization due after three months.

Members may apply for their loan via the GSIS Touch mobile app, GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System (Gwaps) kiosks, or through the GSIS e-service portals.

Veloso also assured a fast and safe release of funds, which will be credited electronically to borrowers’ ATM cards.

Aside from financial aid, GSIS is coordinating with local government units and branch offices in Cebu to ensure uninterrupted service for members and pensioners who may need assistance with claims, benefits, and other programs.

“We urge our members and pensioners in Cebu to use the GSIS Touch app for safer and more convenient transactions, especially during times of disaster,” Veloso said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)