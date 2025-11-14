GSIS unveils new digital retirement, life insurance claims platform

MANILA – The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) announced on Friday the launch of a fully automated and paperless filing system for retirement and life insurance claims, enabling inactive members to submit and track their applications through the Touch mobile application.

In line with GSIS Memorandum Circular No. 068, series of 2025, government agencies are now required to electronically transmit the service record, retirement date and Leave Without Pay certifications of retiring personnel at least 20 working days before effectivity.

GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said the shift to digital pre-processing removes the need for manual paperwork and speeds up benefit validation.

“We want our retiring members to experience a smooth and worry-free transition. By shifting pre-processing to a digital and agency-driven workflow, GSIS can validate records earlier and retirees no longer need to submit paper documents,” Veloso said in a news release.

Through the upgraded GSIS Touch app, inactive members may file retirement, separation and life insurance claims using secure facial authentication.

The platform also allows them to view the tentative computation of their benefits and monitor their application status in real time via the Transaction Monitoring System.

Members will receive text messages or email notifications once their records have been reconciled and cleared for filing. Approved benefits are credited directly to their bank accounts.

GSIS said the digital filing initiative advances its “Ginhawa (Convenience) for All” thrust by promoting greater accessibility, transparency, and faster service delivery for members and pensioners nationwide.

The online facility is exclusive for retiring members under Republic Act No. 8291. (PNA)