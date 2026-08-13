GSIS widens calamity aid as LGU declarations come in

MANILA – The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is ready to extend its emergency loan program to more areas affected by Typhoon Maymay and the southwest monsoon as local government units (LGUs) issue state-of-calamity declarations.

GSIS Executive Vice President Joseph Philip Andres said Wednesday that the pension fund is continuously updating the program’s coverage, with Cavite currently among the areas whose qualified government workers and pensioners may avail of the assistance starting Thursday.

“Tuloy-tuloy po ang pagpapalawak namin sa coverage nito as soon as there is a declaration from the local government unit, ina-update po namin ito (We continuously expand its coverage as soon as there is a declaration from the local government unit. We update it accordingly),” Andres said in an interview over Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon.

He said GSIS is also monitoring possible declarations from other areas affected by heavy rains and flooding, noting that Pampanga and several LGUs may follow suit.

Qualified active members must either work or reside in an area placed under a state of calamity, while pensioners must be residing in a declared calamity area.

Andres said even members with an existing emergency loan may still obtain fresh assistance, with GSIS allowing them to borrow up to PHP40,000.

“Para sa mga existing members natin na may existing loan ay pwede po silang makapag-loan up to PHP40,000. Para ang mangyayari diyan, isasarado po iyong kanilang existing loan at magkakaroon sila ng proceeds na at least na PHP20,000 po (Our members with an existing loan may borrow up to PHP40,000. Their existing loan will be closed, and they will receive proceeds of at least PHP20,000),” he said.

Members without an existing emergency loan may borrow PHP20,000. The facility carries a 6-percent interest rate payable in 36 equal monthly amortizations.

Beyond emergency loans, Andres said, the GSIS Balik Ginhawa 2 program remains available to provide additional financial breathing room to members and pensioners with existing obligations.

Under the program, qualified borrowers may recover loan amortizations paid from December 2025 to May 2026, with the corresponding repayment period extended and no additional interest imposed.

“Open pa rin po ang aming Balik Ginhawa 2 Program para po lubos na makatulong sa ating mga members, both active and pensioners (Our Balik Ginhawa 2 Program remains open to further help our members, both active and pensioners),” Andres said.

Applications for emergency loans may be filed through the GSIS Touch mobile application.

Andres said approved proceeds may be credited to members’ LandBank or UnionBank accounts within one to three banking days.

Members who cannot access the application because of disrupted telecommunications services may also visit GSIS offices for assistance.

Andres advised government workers and pensioners in calamity-hit areas to monitor GSIS official channels as additional LGUs submit their state-of-calamity declarations.

“Dadami pa po iyan, asahan po natin dadami pa. But for the meantime po, Cavite, as early as tomorrow, pwede na po sila (The number will increase; we expect more areas to be added. But for the meantime, those in Cavite may avail of it as early as tomorrow [Thursday]),” he said. (PNA)