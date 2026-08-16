Guimaras records zero focus crimes from August 1 to 15

GUIMARAS recorded zero incidents in five of the eight focus crime categories since May 22, indicating a favorable peace and order situation in the province, the Western Visayas Regional Police Office said.

In a statement on Sunday, August 16, 2026, Police Regional Office 6 (PRO6) Director Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said only six focus crime incidents were recorded across Guimaras from May 22 to August 15.

Focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and carnapping of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Of the six focus crime cases recorded during the period, five have already been solved or cleared, while the remaining case continues to be actively investigated.

Tuaño said that from August 1 to 15, there were zero incidents across all eight focus crime categories in the province.

Tuaño attributed the results to sustained police visibility, intelligence-driven operations, focused law enforcement, and active cooperation among the police, local government units, barangay officials, force multipliers, community partners, and residents.

“Beyond the low number of incidents, police response and investigative follow-through also remained strong,” he said.

“Peace and order is never the work of the police alone. These results reflect the collective efforts of our police personnel, local government and barangay officials, our partners, and most importantly, the people of Guimaras. When the police and the community work together, we strengthen our ability to prevent crime and respond effectively when incidents occur,” he added.

Tuaño urged the Guimaras police to sustain the gains in the province’s peace and order situation through strengthened police visibility, intelligence-driven operations, focused law enforcement, and community engagement.

The region’s top cop recognized the efforts of the Guimaras Police Provincial Office and its police stations, together with their partners and communities, in maintaining operational readiness and close coordination throughout the province.

“The objective goes beyond maintaining favorable statistics. The greater measure of police performance is when residents, visitors, and communities can go about their daily activities with a greater sense of safety and security, knowing that their police are present and ready to respond when needed,” Tuaño said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)