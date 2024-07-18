Gun ban in effect in Metro Manila during Sona

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will implement a three-day gun ban in the National Capital Region (NCR) as part of security measures for the third State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) Secretariat said that the ban will start at 12:01 a.m. of July 20, Saturday, and will end at 12:01 a.m. of July 22.

The PNP will deploy over 22,000 police personnel for the maintenance of peace and order, particularly in the vicinity of Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City where Marcos will deliver his third Sona.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Brigadier General Red Maranan earlier said they will also impose a liquor ban on July 22, during the Sona.

The PNP said it has not monitored any threat that may disrupt the peaceful conduct of Marcos’ Sona.

On Wednesday, July 17, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos is finalizing his speech.

Marcos earlier said he will highlight the updates on the administration’s efforts to uplift the lives of Filipinos, improve the economy, and address criminality and other social problems in the country. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)