Guo, 17 others placed under Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and 17 others amid their alleged involvement in the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo).

Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez said in a public briefing on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, that the ILBO, which was signed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, was forwarded to the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

“Sa bisa ng ILBO, ipinag-uutos sa BI na bantayan ang bawat kilos ng mga ito at i-alerto ang mga kinauukulan sa anumang tangka na lumabas ng bansa,” she said.

(By virtue of the ILBO, the BI is ordered to monitor their every move and alert the authorities of any attempt to leave the country.)