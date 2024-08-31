Guo, 35 others charged with money laundering before DOJ

MANILA – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) on Friday filed 87 counts of money laundering charges against dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo and 35 others before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The charges involved an estimated PHP7 billion in assets of the so-called scam farm operations in Central Luzon.

Among those charged for violation of Republic Act 9160, or the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001, were Cassandra Ong and Alice’s supposed sibling, Shiela, as well as officials of QSeed Genetics, Zun Yuan Technology Inc., Hongshen Gaming Technology Inc., QJJ Farms, and Baofu Land Development Inc.

“The respondents, through their individual or collective conspiratorial acts, evidently transacted the money or money instruments representing the proceeds of the unlawful activities involving human trafficking, securities regulation violation, and estafa/swindling,” the complaint said.

In a statement, AMLC Executive Director Matthew David said the filing is part of the council’s pursuit to “combat financial crimes and safeguard the integrity of the Philippine financial system.”

"The AMLC remains committed in its mission to ensure that the financial system is not exploited to further criminal enterprises," he said.

Justice Undersecretary Hermogenes Andres said the filing of the charges “is an effective deterrent” against others who might want to similarly initiate “boiler room” fraud operations in the country.

Andres said the Philippine government has asked the International Police Organization (Interpol) for a blue notice that would oblige member countries to report Guo’s presence.

He added that a “red notice” would subsequently be sought by the Philippine government against Guo once the charges are filed in court.

Officials said Guo is still in Jakarta, Indonesia, based on the best information available.

Andres said more charges may be filed in the future in the ongoing investigations.

The charge sheet claimed Guo was the incorporator and president of BAOFU, QJJ, and QSEED, while she was mayor of Bamban, Tarlac.

Guo allegedly invited investors to Tarlac, including Zhang Ruijin and Baoying Lin who were convicted in a multi-billion money laundering case in Singapore, and Zhiyang Huang who is a fugitive in China and is facing charges in the Philippines involving a raid in 2023.

Guo allegedly claimed that she was the representative of Hongsheng and prompted the issuance of a Sangguniang Bayan (municipal council) resolution expressing no objection to the application of Hongsheng to operate.

She also claimed to be the owner/proponent of Baofu even after her alleged divestment of shares, and after the closure of Hongsheng, Guo facilitated the approval of a council resolution expressing no objection to the application of Zun Yuan to operate.

She allegedly layered the funds to QJJ Farms and QSEED Genetics to conceal the source in paying bills.

Witnesses included Chinese nationals who claim they were forced to work in exchange for PHP300,000 for their freedom.

Besides Guo, Shiela, and Ong, the other respondents include Guo’s father Jian Zhong Guo, also known as Angelito Guo and Angelito Dela Cruz; her mother Lin Wenyi, also known as Wen Yi Lin and Amelia Leal; and Seimen Guo. (With a report from Anna Leah Gonzales/PNA)