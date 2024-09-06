Guo camp seeks more time to reply to misrepresentation rap

MANILA – The camp of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo has sought another extension to file her counter-affidavit to the material misrepresentation complaint she is facing before the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In a second Motion for Extension of Time to File Counter-Affidavit, Guo's lawyers from the David Buenaventura Ang & Jamilla Law Offices requested an additional 15 days to file the comment before the poll body's Law Department.

"Premises considered, it is respectfully prayed of this Honorable Commission that Respondent Alice Leal Guo be given an extension of time of 15 days from 01 September 2024, or until 16 September 2024, within which to file the required Counter-Affidavit," the motion said.

The counsels sought another extension due to the "difficulty communicating" with Guo.

"To be candid, the undersigned is having difficulty communicating with Respondent. Hence, the final draft of her Counter-Affidavit is still pending signature and verification," it added.

The motion dated Aug. 30, or two days before the Sept. 1 extended deadline given by the commission, was sent via a private accredited courier.

However, the poll body's Law Department only received the document late Thursday.

The deadline for the submission of the counter-affidavit was extended automatically to Wednesday after Malacañang suspended work in government offices on Monday and Tuesday due to bad weather caused by Tropical Storm Enteng and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

The material misrepresentation case against Guo stemmed from her alleged false claims in her certificate of candidacy for the May 2022 polls.

Guo, accompanied by Philippine government officials, arrived in the country early Friday from Indonesia. (PNA)