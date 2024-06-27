Guo declared ‘Wen Yi Lin Leal’ as mother’s maiden name

“So in other words, nu’ng binuksan niya ‘yung account niya, voluntarily sinulat niya na ‘yung kanyang mother’s maiden name is Wen Yi Lin, may Leal lang. Pero alam naman natin Leal eh kathang-isip lang naman 'yon, parang imagination lang 'yon, ‘di ba?” Gatchalian said.

(So in other words, when she opened her account, she voluntarily wrote that her mother's maiden name is Wen Yi Lin, only with Leal. But we know Leal, that's just fiction, it's just like imagination, isn't it?)

“Voluntarily, sinusulat niya ang nanay niya ay Wen Yi Lin, pareho do'n sa BOI (Board of Investments) documents,” he added.

(Voluntarily, she wrote that her mother is Wen Yi Lin, which is also stated in the BOI (Board of Investments) documents.)

Last week, Gatchalian said that based on the documents from the BOI and Bureau of Immigration, Mayor Guo might be Guo Hua Ping, who entered the Philippines on January 12, 2003 when she was 13 years old, together with her family, through a Special Investors Resident Visa (SIRV). She was born on August 31, 1990.

Guo Hua Ping’s registered mother under the SIRV is Lin Wenyi, who Gatchalian earlier suspected to be the mayor’s biological mother, citing her inclusion in the majority of the family’s businesses.

Guo, however, earlier maintained that her mother is Amelia Leal Guo who is a full blooded Filipino while her father is a Chinese national.

She said she is the love child of her father to their household help.

“May mga nagsasabing si Lin Wen Yi ang tunay kong ina. Siya po ay kasama sa mga kumpanya ng aming pamilya, ngunit si Amelia Leal ang aking ina sa lahat ng dokumento," Guo said.

(Some say Lin Wen Yi is my real mother. She is involved in our family companies, but Amelia Leal is my mother in all documents.)

"Hindi totoo ang paratang na si Amelia Leal ay isang non-existing person. Si Lin Wen Yi ay kinakasama at isang business partner ng aking ama. Hindi siya ang aking ina," she added.

(The allegation that Amelia Leal is a non-existent person is not true. Lin Wen Yi is my father's roommate and business partner. She is not my mother.)

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) earlier declared Amelia Leal as non-existent.

The PSA also said Guo’s parents also do not have any record of marriage despite their declaration that they are married in Guo and her three sibling’s registration of live birth. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)