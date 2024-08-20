Guo departure not recorded in PH immigration database

MANILA – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) centralized database has no record of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo leaving the country despite a lookout order issued in July.

In a news release Monday night, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Guo may have left the country without passing through the required checks of Philippine immigration authorities.

The BI has officers in all regular international ports of entry and exit.

“So far we have not received any turnover or reports related to Guo from other agencies, including those manning our maritime borders,” he said.

Tansingco said the BI received information that Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping as stated in the immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO), traveled to Malaysia in July.

“We received intelligence information from our counterparts abroad that Guo illegally left for Malaysia then flew to Singapore,” Tansingco said.

She allegedly flew to Singapore with siblings Shiela and Wesley on July 21, according to "very reliable sources."

"Yesterday (Sunday), the group was monitored to have traveled to Indonesia," Tansingco added.

Earlier in the day, Senator Risa Hontiveros revealed that Guo left the country on July 18.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who is pursuing the case like Hontiveros, assailed the mockery of the Senate by the Guo camp.

“Ayon kay Atty. Elmer Galicia, personal na humarap sa kanya si Alice noong August 14. Pinaglalaruan at niloloko ang ating institusyon (According to Atty. Elmer Galicia, he personally talked to Alice on August 14. They are toying with and making a fool out of the institution),” he said in a Facebook post.

Galicia is the notary public who signed the affidavit that Guo personally appeared before him in the City of San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan on Aug. 14.

Meanwhile, Tansingco also confirmed that Katherine Cassandra Li Ong, reportedly the authorized representative of an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator raided in Porac, Pampanga, left the Philippines on June 11 before she was issued an ILBO on Aug. 6. (Ferdinand G. Patinio/PNA)