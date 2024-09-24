Guo insists she’s a victim, not mastermind

The Zun Yuan Technology Inc. in Bamban was raided in March, resulting in the apprehension of hundreds of undocumented foreign workers, as well as the discovery of its involvement in illegal activities that include illegal detention, human trafficking, physical abuse, scamming and surveillance of government websites, among others.

In May, the Senate committee chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros launched an investigation on the matter, centering on Guo, who admitted being among the owners of 7.9-hectare property leased by the firm.

She maintained, however, that she divested from owning the land shortly before she was elected as the mayor of Bamban.

Guo also admitted helping the firm acquire documentary requirements from the local government unit for the firm’s operation before and after she became the town’s mayor.

Among the highlights of the investigation is Guo's true nationality.

The National Bureau of Investigation ruled that Guo is one and the same person as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, although she had repeatedly insisted that she is a Filipina who grew up on a farm in Bamban.

These revelations resulted in the filing of various charges against her, which include the qualified human trafficking, the reason for her current detention at the Pasig City Jail.

She was also ordered dismissed from government service in August by the Office of the Ombudsman for grave misconduct in relation to her alleged involvement in the illegal Bamban Pogo.

Guo also tried to escape the ongoing investigations against her and the Bamban Pogo but she was arrested in Indonesia on September 3, nearly two months after she reportedly left the country.

She said she left the country due to the threats she has been receiving amid the ongoing probe. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)