Guo is 45th occupant of Pasig City Jail cell built for 9 detai

MANILA – Former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo will be the 45th occupant of a cramped detention cell at the Pasig City Jail female dormitory once she is transferred Monday.

In a radio interview Sunday, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) spokesperson Supt. Jayrex Bustinera said security has been beefed up as they prepare for the turnover from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

The BJMP also formed a response team, composed of female jail officers, who will stick to Guo when she is transported to her court hearings.

Bustinera assured Guo will be safe at the BJMP-supervised Pasig City Jail.

"We had special arrangement for security. We provided additional personnel. We tightened our security because of her. The BJMP assures her safety and security," Bustinera said.

He said the female dormitory of the Pasig Jail currently houses 135 detainees, way above its ideal capacity of 36.

Guo’s cell, built to accommodate only nine detainees, has an industrial fan and comfort room and is well-maintained, according to Bustinera.

The BJMP also did a background check on Guo’s would-be cellmates.

"They are not violent PDL (persons deprived of liberty) or high risk," Bustinera said.

On Friday, the Pasig Regional Trial Court ordered the transfer of Guo from Crame custody after finding probable cause to hold her and her co-accused for trial of human trafficking, a non-bailable case.

Her counsels said they will file a petition to post bail before the arraignment on Sept. 27.

The transfer did not push through Friday due to incomplete documentary requirements. (PNA)