Guo names ‘crucial personality’ allegedly on top of illegal Pogos

DISMISSED Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo corroborated a “theory” of the Senate committee in relation to a “crucial personality” involved in the illegal Pogo operations in the country during an executive session on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality chairperson Risa Hontiveros, in a statement on Wednesday, September 25, said Guo confirmed the involvement of the personality to the illegal Pogo.

“Hindi pa rin ako masyadong satisfied sa mga pahayag sa Executive Session, bagama't there was one crucial personality confirmed by Guo Hua Ping,” she said.

(I'm still not fully satisfied with the statements made during the Executive Session, although there was one crucial personality confirmed by Guo Hua Ping.)

“This corroborates a theory that the Committee shared a month ago,” she added.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) earlier ruled that Guo is one and the same person as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping based on fingerprint examination.

In a separate interview, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada said the individual named by Guo as the “most guilty” is the same person whose name she wrote on a piece of paper when pressed to tell the committee who helped her escape the country in July.

Guo refused to name the person publicly due to fears for her life.

Earlier, Estrada answered “most probably” when asked if Chinese national Huang Zhiyang was the name Guo wrote.

Huang Zhiyang is allegedly the “boss of all bosses” of Pogos in the country, according to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

Huang is one of Guo’s co-incorporators at Baofu Land Development Inc., (BLDI) which owns the land leased by the raided illegal Pogo hub in Bamban, the Zun Yuan Technology Inc. (ZYTI).

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian also named Duanren Wu and Zhang Jie as individuals who supposedly aided Guo when she was hiding in Indonesia.

The PAOCC said Huang is currently in Hong Kong, while Duanren Wu and Zhang Jie are in Indonesia and Singapore, respectively. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)