Guo siblings’ baptismal certificates ‘fake’

THE baptismal certificates of Wesley and Seimen, brothers of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, are fake, said Senator Sherwin Gatchalian in a Senate hearing on Monday, August 5, 2024.

The senator said he went to the Parokya ng San Roque in Caloocan City, where the baptism of the Guo brothers was reportedly held, but the parish denied any records of their baptism.

“We went to that parish to ask for details and surprisingly, they certified. They issued a negative certification -- that there’s no such baptismal records in their parish,” Gatchalian said.

“So in other words, these baptismal certificates issued in Caloocan are fake. In fact, our staff had to talk to the parish priest to be sure,” he added.

Gatchalian urged the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to further investigate the issue to discover more details surrounding the “fake” baptismal certificates.

The Senate previously ordered the arrest of Alice Guo and seven others, including Wesley and Seimen Guo. A manhunt is ongoing to locate the Bambam mayor.

The warrant of arrest against the Guo family is tied to a series of cases surrounding the operation of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos) that were linked to corruption, money laundering, kidnapping, murder, and foreign invasion. (Jerry Yubal, VSU intern)

