Guo siblings’ baptismal certificates ‘fake’

“So in other words, these baptismal certificates issued in Caloocan are fake. In fact, our staff had to talk to the parish priest to be sure,” he added.

Gatchalian urged the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to further investigate the issue to discover more details surrounding the “fake” baptismal certificates.

The Senate previously ordered the arrest of Alice Guo and seven others, including Wesley and Seimen Guo. A manhunt is ongoing to locate the Bambam mayor.

The warrant of arrest against the Guo family is tied to a series of cases surrounding the operation of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos) that were linked to corruption, money laundering, kidnapping, murder, and foreign invasion. (Jerry Yubal, VSU intern)