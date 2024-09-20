Guo to be detained at Pasig City Jail

DISMISSED Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo will be detained at the Pasig City Jail Female Dormitory, following an order issued by the Pasig City court on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

The order was issued by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 167, which is handling the non-bailable qualified human trafficking complaints filed against Guo and several others by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in connection with the raided illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hub in Bamban.

The court also ordered the arrest of Guo’s co-accused, including Huang Zhiyang, Zhang Ruijin, Baoying Lin, Yu Zheng Can, Dennis Cunanan, Thelma Laranan, Rowena Evangelista, Rita Yturralde, Jamielyn Santos Cruz, Roderick Paul Bernardo Pujante, Juan Miguel Alpas, Merlie Joy Manalo Castro, and Maybelline Millo, also known as “Shanna Yiyi.”

Among these individuals are Guo’s incorporators at Baofu Land Development Inc. (BLDI), which owns the land leased by the raided illegal POGO hub, Zun Yuan Technology Inc. (ZYTI).

Huang Zhiyang is alleged to be “the boss of all bosses” of Pogos in the country and is accused of aiding Guo’s escape amid the ongoing investigation by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality into the Bamban Pogo.

Cunanan, the former deputy director general of the Technology and Livelihood Resource Center (TLRC), is alleged to serve as a representative for the illegal POGO firm.

Castro, Laranan, Evangelista, and Yturralde were identified as incorporators of Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc., which was raided by authorities on February 1, 2023, for involvement in illegal activities. Following the raid, Hongsheng changed its name to ZYTI.

Castro testified during the Senate probe, denying involvement in Pogo activities. She said that she is from Concepcion, Tarlac, and works as a call center agent.

It was previously found that Castro’s TIN number differed from the records when she was listed as the firm’s incorporator.

She also said that Laranan is a vegetable vendor, Evangelista is a breakfast vendor, and Yturralde is a barbecue vendor, all from Concepcion.

Guo is currently detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Facility in Camp Crame on graft and corruption charges filed against her by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

She has refused to pay bail for these charges due to the arrest order issued against her by the Senate panel.

In a press conference, PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo confirmed that they have received a copy of the order.

Following her arraignment at the Valenzuela City court, where her graft charges were transferred from Capas, Tarlac, Guo will be brought back to Camp Crame and undergo processing for her transfer to the Pasig City Jail Female Dormitory. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)