Guo’s co-accused in trafficking charges surrender

SEVEN co-accused of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo in the non-bailable human trafficking charges have surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

In a press conference on Monday, September 23, 2024, NBI Director Jaime Santiago said five surrendered to the NBI Central Luzon, while the two others submitted themselves to the NBI Task Force Alice Guo over the weekend.

The surrenderers were all Filipino nationals identified as Jamielyn Santos Cruz, the alleged president of Zun Yuan Technology Inc. (ZYTI); Roderick Paul Bernardo Pujante and Juan Miguel Alpas, secretary and treasurer, respectively, of the illegal Pogo firm that was raided by the police in March.

Also among those who surrendered were Thelma Barrogo Laranan, the alleged president and CEO of Hong Sheng Gaming Technology Inc.; Rita Sapnu Yturralde, treasurer; and Rowena Gonzales Evangelista and Rachelle Joan Malonzo Carreon.

Santiago said the arrest warrants of these individuals will be returned to the court for the issuance of a commitment order.

He said the alleged Pogo incorporators claimed they were just used as they denied direct links to the firms.

Cruz, a former reporter of government-run PTV, claimed however that the ZYTI was legal when she invested in it and became involved. She noted that she herself was directly coordinating with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) during that time.

She denied, though, that Guo offered her the investment or is she aware of her involvement in the firm.

“Doon po sa sinasabi nilang ginamit ang pangalan, siya ay pumirma, inalok din po sila dito para mag-invest. Sila po ay nakakabasa, nakakasulat, nag-aral,” Cruz said in response to the claim of one the male accused.

The male accused, who was not named, said: “Ginamit lang kami, pinapirma kami ni Jeremy Santos, asawa ni Patty Santos, chief of staff ni Mayora Alice Guo. Si Jeremy kapatid ni Jamielyn.”

Earlier, Merlie Joy Castro, another co-accused of Guo in the said charges, testified during the Senate probe where she denied involvement in Pogo. She is from Concepcion, Tarlac and works as a call center agent.

It was earlier found that the TIN number of Castro differs from the record when she was listed as the firm’s incorporator.

Castro said Laranan, on the other hand, is a vegetable vendor, while Evangelista is a breakfast vendor, and Yturralde a barbeque vendor, all from Concepcion town. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)