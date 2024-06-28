Guo’s fingerprint matching result ‘can stand in court’

THE result of the fingerprint matching of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo to a Chinese national is conclusive and can stand in court, said National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago on Friday, June 28, 2024.

In a radio interview, Santiago, who is a former policeman and trial court judge, maintained that no two persons, even twins, have the same fingerprints.

“Dactyloscopy is an infallible science of identification hindi nagkakamali yan at walang dalawang tao (no two people), even twins have the same fingerprint impression,” he said.

The NBI earlier confirmed that through the fingerprint matching, it was established that Mayor Guo is one and the same person with Guo Hua Ping, who reportedly first entered the country in January 2003 together with her family, through a Special Investors Resident Visa (SIRV).

Santiago said they compared Mayor Guo’s fingerprint from the clearance she applied for with the NBI under the name of Alice Guo in 2021 to the fingerprint record of Guo Hua Ping back in 2006 on her Alien Certificate of Registration.

In a statement, Senator Risa Hontiveros said this result confirms what they suspected all this time that Mayor Guo is not a Filipino.

Hontiveros earlier revealed on two National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) clearances bearing the same personal information but with different photos, one with that of Mayor Guo.

Santiago said they are still looking into the matter, which includes locating the other person with the name Alice Leal Guo.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Solicitor General said the NBI findings will “surely” expedite its legal action against Guo.

"The NBI’s finding is the breakthrough that the OSG has been waiting for. It clears up many questions about the mayor’s true identity, including her citizenship. It will surely expedite our legal action," Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said.

“If she misrepresented herself under oath or made false statements in her certificate of candidacy and related documents, she may be held criminally liable for perjury or falsification, aside from being ousted from public office through the proper proceedings,” he added.

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality investigation on the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) raided near the Bamban Municipal hall centered on Guo after it was found that she was among the incorporators of the firm.

The firm was allegedly involved in surveillance activities and hacking of government websites, as well as human trafficking and money laundering.

Guo was suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman over charges of grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service filed by the Department of Interior and Local Government.

She is also facing non-bailable charges for qualified theft among the other incorporators of the illegal firm before the Department of Justice. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)