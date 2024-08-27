Guos leave Philippines via boats

SHIELA Guo, sister of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, said on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, that they left the Philippines using a “small boat.”
During the resumption of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality probe into the raided illegal Pogo in Bamban, Shiela said that from Bulacan, she arrived at their farm in Tarlac on the afternoon of the day they left.
Shiela said Mayor Guo and her brother, Wesley, were already in the farm when she arrived.
She said that in the evening, the three of them rode a van from their farm going to an area, which she is not aware of, where they ride a small white boat.
In the middle of the sea, they transferred to a bigger boat with fishing nets then to another smaller boat.
The Guos reportedly arrived in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on the evening of July 17.
Shiela, along with Cassandra Ong, the authorized representative of the raided illegal Pogo in Porac, Pampanga, was intercepted in Indonesia last week.
She said they were then on their way to Singapore when they were apprehended by immigration authorities and deported back to the Philippines.
From Singapore, they were planning to go to Hong Kong.
Shiela said she parted ways with her sister and brother in Indonesia.
“Dumating kami sa Indonesia August 18. Naghiwalay na po kami August 19 o 20. Tinanong ko siya (Alice) saan siya punta, sabi wag ko alamin,” she said, as she maintained that she is not aware of her sister’s current location.
(We arrived in Indonesia on August 18. We parted ways on August 19 or 20. I asked her (Alice) where she was going, she said I should not ask about it.)
Former mayor Guo is in hot water over her alleged involvement in illegal Pogo, as well as amid accusation in relation to falsification of nationality and identity. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)