Habagat claims 32 lives

THE number of fatalities from the weather disturbances that hit provinces in Luzon over the past three weeks has increased to 32, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said.

In a situational report, the OCD said 15 individuals were recorded dead in Benguet province; four each in Rizal and Batangas; two each in Caloocan and Occidental Mindoro; and one each in La Union, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro and Negros Occidental due to the series of tropical cyclones that enhanced the effects of habagat or the southwest monsoon.

The agency said one reported fatality is still being verified.

Among the causes of death of the victims were drowning, landslide, rockslide, electrocution, and being hit by a fallen tree.

The OCD also recorded three missing individuals due to the inclement weather while 19 were injured.

The civil defense department said over 2.3 million families of eight million individuals were affected by the weather disturbances in Regions 1 (Ilocos), 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), 4A (Calabarzon), 4B (Mimaropa), National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, 5 (Bicol), 6 (Western Visayas), and 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula).

Of the affected population, around 7,500 families of 25,800 individuals were still in 297 evacuation centers across the affected regions.

The OCD said P1.65 billion worth of assistance have been provided to the affected families.

It said 117 cities or municipalities in 11 provinces in Luzon have been placed under state of calamity due to the effects of the weather systems. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)