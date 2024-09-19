‘Habagat’ continues to dampen Luzon, Visayas

MANILA – Southwest monsoon or "habagat" will continue to bring rains over Luzon and Visayas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Thursday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said Zambales and Bataan will experience heavy to intense monsoon rains.

Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Occidental Mindoro, and northern Palawan as well as Calamian Islands will have occasional moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Abra, Benguet, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Antique, Iloilo, and the rest of Palawan and Ilocos Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The rest of Luzon and Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also due to the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA warned that possible flash floods or landslides are expected due to heavy to intense rains.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail in Mindanao due to localized thunderstorms.

The western section of Luzon will experience strong winds heading southwest to south and rough seas as Tropical Depression Helen and Tropical Storm Gener, although already out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), still slightly enhanced "habagat".

Helen stayed only for a day inside PAR and exited at 5 p.m. Wednesday while Gener left PAR on Tuesday night, according to PAGASA.

The two tropical cyclones enhanced the southwest monsoon and left 20 people dead, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

PAGASA said a low pressure area (LPA) might develop out of cloud clusters found in the western and eastern parts of the country, but not expected to happen within 24 hours. (PNA)