‘Habagat’ continues to drench most of PH

MANILA – The southwest monsoon or “habagat” affecting Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao will continue to bring rains over a large part of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said monsoon rains are expected over Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and Negros Occidental.

Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas during heavy to intense rains, PAGASA warned.

The Bicol region and the rest of the Negros Island Region will have occasional rains.

Metro Manila, the rest of Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Soccsksargen, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Calabarzon, Zambales, and Bataan will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the “ habagat.”

Meanwhile, the trough of Tropical Storm Bebinca (formerly Ferdie, which is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility) will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of Luzon.

Strong winds and rough seas are expected over the western sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas. Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and rough seas will prevail over Mindanao and the rest of Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

The rest of Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)