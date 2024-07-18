Habagat fatalities in Mindanao climb to 7

THE reported number of fatalities due to the effects of habagat (southwest monsoon) in Mindanao has increased to seven, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC said that as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2024, five of the seven reported fatalities have been confirmed.

Four victims died due to a landslide in Pamucutan in Zamboanga City while the other is a resident of Bukidnon.

The disaster bureau said one person was reported missing.

The NDRRMC said the number of the families affected by habagat has increased to 99,186 families or 482,464 individuals.

Of the affected population, 5,611 families or 21,015 persons were displaced.

Due to continuous rainshowers, 36 areas in Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao were flooded, while five rain-induced landslides and a maritime incident were recorded.

Dozens of road sections and two bridges were also impassable while 111 houses incurred damage due to habagat.

Damages to agriculture was recorded at nearly P18 million.

The province of Maguindanao del Sur has been placed under a state of calamity due to the onslaught of habagat.

In a weather update, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the country will experience a fair weather with cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers until the end of the week brought about by the combined effects of habagat and low pressure area, which was last spotted in the vicinity of Catbalogan City in Samar. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)