'Habagat' season ends; 'amihan' likely in coming weeks

MANILA – The weather bureau announced on Tuesday the termination of the southwest monsoon or "habagat" season, signaling the transition to the northeast monsoon or "amihan" season.

"A gradual change of the country's weather pattern has been observed due to the strengthening of the high-pressure system over East Asia and the southward migration of the intertropical convergence zone," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Administrator Nathaniel Servando said in a statement.

The developments also mark the end of the rainy season in the western sections of Luzon and the Visayas.

"The country is now transitioning to the northeast monsoon season, which will be observed and declared in the coming weeks," Servando said.

Last year, the start of the "amihan" season, which brings cold air in most parts of the country, was declared on Nov. 19. (PNA)