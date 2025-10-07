Habagat season is over

THE Habagat (Southwest Monsoon) season has officially ended, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

In a statement, Pagasa said the end of habagat season also marks the termination of the rainy season over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

“Recent observations indicate that the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) has been weakening during the past few weeks. Moreover, a gradual change of the country’s weather pattern has been observed due to the strengthening of the high-pressure system over East Asia and the southward migration of the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ). Forecast models also show this trend in the coming days,” the weather bureau said.

“The country is now transitioning to the Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) season, which will be observed and declared in the coming weeks,” it added.

Pagasa declared the onset of the rainy season in June. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)