'Habagat' to bring rains across Luzon, W. Visayas

MANILA – Luzon and Western Visayas will experience rain showers caused by the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” the weather bureau said Friday.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over the Ilocos Region and the provinces of Zambales and Bataan.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Western Visayas.

The rest of the country will also experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms could also result in flash floods or landslides, according to PAGASA.

Meanwhile, moderate winds and moderate seas will prevail across Northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

PAGASA forecaster Benison Estareja said no weather disturbance was monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. (PNA)