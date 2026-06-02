Habagat to bring rains across Luzon, Western Visayas

MANILA – Rain showers will drench a huge part of the country, particularly Luzon and Western Visayas, due to the southwest monsoon (habagat), the weather bureau said on Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said occasional rains are forecast in Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of Luzon, and Western Visayas.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Moderate winds and moderate seas are forecast in extreme Northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)