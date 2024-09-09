'Habagat' to bring rains in Luzon

MANILA – The southwest monsoon or "habagat" will continue to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Luzon, the weather bureau said on Sunday.

Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin, warning of possible flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains in the areas.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the southwest monsoon.

In other parts of the country, localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers that may cause flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 32°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 22°C; Laoag City, 25°C to 31°C; Tagaytay City, 23°C to 31°C; Legazpi City, 26°C to 32°C; Iloilo City/Bacolod City, 26°C to 32°C; Cagayan de Oro, 25°C to 32°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 33°C; and Metro Davao, 26°C to 33°C. (PNA)