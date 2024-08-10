‘Habagat’ to continue to bring scattered rains over parts of PH

MANILA – The southwest monsoon or “habagat” affecting Luzon and the western sections of the Visayas is forecast to bring rains to several parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan.

Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas during moderate to at times heavy rains, PAGASA warned.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters, while the rest of the archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 26°C to 34°C; Baguio City, 18°C to 22°C; Tuguegarao City, 25°C to 34°C; Laoag City, 26°C to 31°C; Legazpi City, 26°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 27°C to 33°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 32°C; Metro Davao, 25°C to 33°C; and Zamboanga City, 25°C to 33°C. (PNA)