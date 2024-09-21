‘Habagat’ to continue to drench Luzon, Visayas as ‘Igme’ exits PAR

MANILA – Tropical Depression Igme is now out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) but the southwest monsoon or “habagat” affecting Luzon and the Visayas will continue to bring rains over a large part of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

As of 3 a.m., Igme was located 515 km. northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum winds of 55 kph near the center with gustiness of up to 70 kph, and moving northwestward at 35 kph.

Meanwhile, Batanes and the Babuyan Islands will experience monsoon rains, while the Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan will have occasional rains due to the southwest monsoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Mindanao and the rest of the Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

Strong winds and rough seas will be felt over the western and northern sections of Northern Luzon, while the rest of Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

The rest of the archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and light to moderate seas. (PNA)