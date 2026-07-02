Habagat to dampen parts of PH

MANILA – Several areas in the country will experience rains caused by the southwest monsoon or habagat, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Thursday.

The provinces of Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will get scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

Moderate to heavy rains could result in flash floods or landslides.

The habagat will likewise cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms across Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, and Antique.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the rest of the country will also experience isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The western section of Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)