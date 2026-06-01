Habagat to dampen W. Visayas, most of Luzon on Monday

MANILA – The southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Typhoon Domeng will cause rains over Western Visayas and most of Luzon, the weather bureau said Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast scattered rains and thunderstorms across Western Visayas, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, and Mimaropa.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said habagat and the periphery of Domeng will bring strong to gale-force gusts over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Panay Island, and Negros Occidental.

Extreme northern Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

Mariners of small sea craft, including all types of motor bancas, are advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, Domeng maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 160 kph.

It was located 655 km. east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes as of 4 a.m., moving north northwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA forecast Domeng to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility within the day. (PNA)